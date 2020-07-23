Insider Buying: ULS Technology PLC (LON:ULS) Insider Buys £8,700 in Stock

ULS Technology PLC (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 15,000 shares of ULS Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £8,700 ($10,706.37).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 50,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £23,500 ($28,919.52).

On Monday, May 18th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 15,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £7,200 ($8,860.45).

On Wednesday, May 13th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 40,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($23,627.86).

Shares of ULS Technology stock opened at GBX 60 ($0.74) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 million and a P/E ratio of 12.50. ULS Technology PLC has a one year low of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 73.62 ($0.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 51.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 51.81.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of Internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services. The company also provides risk management and compliance consultancy services for solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

