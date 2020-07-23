Insider Buying: Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) Director Purchases 48,000 Shares of Stock

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) Director Roger John Dumoulin-White purchased 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$10,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,065,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,483,773.27.

Roger John Dumoulin-White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Roger John Dumoulin-White purchased 43,500 shares of Theralase Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$10,005.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Roger John Dumoulin-White acquired 40,000 shares of Theralase Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$10,000.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Roger John Dumoulin-White acquired 48,000 shares of Theralase Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$10,080.00.

Theralase Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a current ratio of 10.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.03 million and a PE ratio of -4.18.

Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.11 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Theralase Technologies Inc. will post -0.0306667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Theralase Technologies Company Profile

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to destroy various cancers in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Anti-Cancer Therapy and Medical Laser Technology.

