Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.10 and last traded at $25.22, 189,233 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 62,343,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 166.85% and a negative net margin of 4,700.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $28,463.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 827,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,272.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,378. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 568.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 783,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares during the period. 27.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

