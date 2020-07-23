Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ISSC opened at $5.17 on Monday. Innovative Solutions & Support has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $87.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81.

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Innovative Solutions & Support had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 14,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $72,208.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Innovative Solutions & Support by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 20,723 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in Innovative Solutions & Support by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 182,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Innovative Solutions & Support during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Innovative Solutions & Support by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 38,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Solutions & Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications.

