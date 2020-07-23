Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMBBY. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Imperial Tobacco Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imperial Tobacco Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of IMBBY opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55. Imperial Tobacco Group has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Imperial Tobacco Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

About Imperial Tobacco Group

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

