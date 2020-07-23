Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) COO Manfred Groeppel Sells 5,650 Shares

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) COO Manfred Groeppel sold 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $82,377.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Immunic stock opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51. Immunic has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $17.43.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts forecast that Immunic will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IMUX shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Immunic in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 18,602 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

