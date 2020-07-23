Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) CEO Daniel Vitt Sells 6,300 Shares

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) CEO Daniel Vitt sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $92,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $16.96 on Thursday. Immunic has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.17. On average, analysts forecast that Immunic will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Immunic by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Immunic by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMUX. BidaskClub raised shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

