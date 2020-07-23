imbrex Trading Up 117.4% Over Last 7 Days (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, imbrex has traded up 117.4% against the U.S. dollar. One imbrex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000370 BTC on major exchanges. imbrex has a market cap of $304,704.86 and $4.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00045297 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.21 or 0.05266887 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003133 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00056946 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031331 BTC.

About imbrex

REX is a token. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling imbrex

imbrex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

