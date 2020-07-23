Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi Sells 500 Shares

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at $18,541,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $391.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $365.93 and a 200 day moving average of $316.68. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $402.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ILMN. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter worth $185,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Illumina by 24.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,830 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $96,969,000 after purchasing an additional 51,437 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the second quarter worth $8,564,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Illumina by 20.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,929 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Illumina by 56.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.