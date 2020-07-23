Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ITW opened at $182.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.80.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.81.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

