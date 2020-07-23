IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

IES stock opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. IES has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $512.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.91.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $291.30 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Donald L. Luke sold 8,829 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $210,395.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,686.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Donald L. Luke sold 1,682 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $40,334.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,617.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IES by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 44,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IES by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IES by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IES by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

