Ibstock (LON:IBST) Price Target Cut to GBX 185

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 212 ($2.61) to GBX 185 ($2.28) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IBST. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Ibstock from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 225 ($2.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ibstock from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 190 ($2.34) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised Ibstock to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 270 ($3.32) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Ibstock to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 208 ($2.56) to GBX 213 ($2.62) in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ibstock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 226.71 ($2.79).

Shares of IBST stock opened at GBX 169.90 ($2.09) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 185.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 222.36. Ibstock has a 12 month low of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 323.98 ($3.99). The firm has a market capitalization of $695.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

