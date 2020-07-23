Iamgold (TSE:IMG) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$8.25 to C$10.50. The company traded as high as C$6.44 and last traded at C$6.35, with a volume of 671667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.22.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Iamgold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Iamgold from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$368.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Iamgold Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iamgold (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

