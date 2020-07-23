Iamgold Corp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:IMG)

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Iamgold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Iamgold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Iamgold from C$8.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Iamgold from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TSE:IMG opened at C$6.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a PE ratio of -7.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.51. Iamgold has a 12 month low of C$2.00 and a 12 month high of C$6.71.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$368.50 million for the quarter.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

