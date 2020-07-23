Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Iamgold in a research report issued on Monday, July 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Cormark has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Iamgold alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iamgold to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. CSFB set a $3.25 price target on shares of Iamgold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.78.

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.90. Iamgold has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.56 million. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 37.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Iamgold by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Iamgold by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,906 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Iamgold by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Iamgold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Iamgold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.