Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.81% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Hydro One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hydro One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on Hydro One and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.92.
H stock opened at C$27.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$26.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$20.25 and a 1-year high of C$29.53.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.
