Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Hydro One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hydro One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on Hydro One and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.92.

H stock opened at C$27.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$26.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$20.25 and a 1-year high of C$29.53.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$1.85 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

