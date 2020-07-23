Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Huron Consulting Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.30, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $70.91.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $222.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $905,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,283.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 2,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,281 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 149.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 55.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 81,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 415.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 25,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.