Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Position Lifted by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,815,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,867,000 after purchasing an additional 704,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $64,016,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 5.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 570,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 31,298 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUN. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Cfra raised shares of Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

NYSE:HUN opened at $19.47 on Thursday. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.07.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

