HSBC Downgrades Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) to Reduce

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) was downgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

NYSE BMA opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.37. Banco Macro has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $77.31.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $436.93 million during the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 43.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Macro will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd raised its position in Banco Macro by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 2,742,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,573,000 after purchasing an additional 41,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Banco Macro by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,122,000 after purchasing an additional 67,995 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco Macro by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 750,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 265,423 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 6.9% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 345,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 100,666 shares in the last quarter. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.