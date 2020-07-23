Hrvst Brnd Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf (TSE:HBF) Shares Up 0.4%

Hrvst Brnd Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf (TSE:HBF) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.12 and last traded at C$9.08, 36,295 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 48,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.04.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.82.

Hrvst Brnd Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf Company Profile (TSE:HBF)

Brand Leaders Plus Income Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unit holders with monthly cash distributions; an opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Brand Leaders directly.

