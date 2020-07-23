HOYA (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Upgraded by Redburn Partners to Hold

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of HOYA (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of HOYA in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of HOYA in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of HOYA in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of HOYA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. HOYA presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get HOYA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HRGLF opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.79. HOYA has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $27.71.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.