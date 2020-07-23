HOQU Price Tops $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 23rd. HOQU has a market cap of $310,377.43 and approximately $762,631.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HOQU token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and Cobinhood.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.67 or 0.01923553 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00083502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00191857 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001058 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00121600 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

