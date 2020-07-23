Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $24,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $2,558,090,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $990,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,587 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Oppenheimer began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura lifted their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.47.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD stock opened at $265.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.52. The stock has a market cap of $282.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $265.59.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

