Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.5% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.47.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $265.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.52. The company has a market cap of $282.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $265.59.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

