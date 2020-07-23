Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 2.1% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,558,090,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $990,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,587 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.47.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $265.17 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $265.59. The company has a market cap of $282.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.52.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

