Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Home Depot by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $265.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.52. The firm has a market cap of $282.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $265.59.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura raised their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.47.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

