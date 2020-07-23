Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.05. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $30.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.74% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $483,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. 32.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

