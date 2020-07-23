Highland Private Wealth Management Takes Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 622.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 64.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 57.4% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $98.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.06 and its 200-day moving average is $89.11. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $99.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $615,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,863 shares of company stock worth $1,347,565 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.87.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

