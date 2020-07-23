Highland Private Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM opened at $98.69 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $302.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Bank of America cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

