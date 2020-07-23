Highland Private Wealth Management Makes New $215,000 Investment in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,623,000 after buying an additional 3,420,265 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,531,000 after buying an additional 910,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,647,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,289,000 after buying an additional 270,650 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,841,000 after buying an additional 5,679,574 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,509,000. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,961 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total transaction of $2,199,352.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,132,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,858,084,615.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 567,899 shares of company stock worth $93,465,058. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.58.

Shares of LLY opened at $164.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $158.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.