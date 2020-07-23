Highland Private Wealth Management Has $814,000 Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Highland Private Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $6,181,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,070,603 shares of company stock worth $596,739,390. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $126.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $309.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

