Highland Private Wealth Management Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,096 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average of $32.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

