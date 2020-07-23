Highland Private Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $2,558,090,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Home Depot by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Home Depot by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 27.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $990,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,587 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.47.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $265.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.52. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $265.59. The company has a market cap of $282.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

