Highland Private Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 855 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 855 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 458.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total value of $1,667,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,730 shares of company stock valued at $12,807,378 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $240.74 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $251.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.78 and a 200 day moving average of $195.58. The firm has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 175.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.08.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

