Highland Private Wealth Management Acquires 598 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,141,000. Finally, Swedbank lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $291,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,898 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $61.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.54. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

