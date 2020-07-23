Highland Private Wealth Management Acquires 594 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,303,463,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,656,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,526,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Visa by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,455,717,000 after buying an additional 1,335,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Visa by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,190,096,000 after buying an additional 1,250,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V opened at $198.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.38 and its 200 day moving average is $186.88. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

