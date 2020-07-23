Highland Private Wealth Management Acquires 1,663 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,661 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VZ opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $230.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

