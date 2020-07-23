Hennessy Capital (NASDAQ:HCAC) Major Shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 28,855 Shares

Hennessy Capital (NASDAQ:HCAC) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 28,855 shares of Hennessy Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $321,156.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of Hennessy Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 42,228 shares of Hennessy Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $460,285.20.

On Monday, July 6th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 22,797 shares of Hennessy Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $246,207.60.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,050 shares of Hennessy Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $55,045.00.

HCAC opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Hennessy Capital has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

Hennessy Capital (NASDAQ:HCAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hennessy Capital stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital (NASDAQ:HCAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.10% of Hennessy Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

