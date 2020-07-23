Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery Sells 10,000 Shares

Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $97,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,583.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:HMTV opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Hemisphere Media Group Inc has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $15.34.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.41 million for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 7.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,031,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 796,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 727,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HMTV shares. BidaskClub lowered Hemisphere Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered Hemisphere Media Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hemisphere Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

