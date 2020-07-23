Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Piper Sandler

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $3.50. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HLX. TheStreet cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 3.66.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 2.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 175,707 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 673,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after buying an additional 242,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

