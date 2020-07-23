Helical (LON:HLCL) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Helical (LON:HLCL)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Helical in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Helical from GBX 475 ($5.85) to GBX 435 ($5.35) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Helical alerts:

Shares of LON HLCL opened at GBX 308 ($3.79) on Thursday. Helical has a twelve month low of GBX 200.43 ($2.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 540 ($6.65). The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 331.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 381.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.50 million and a PE ratio of 9.72.

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Helical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.