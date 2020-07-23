Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

HELE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CL King lifted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Helen of Troy from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Helen of Troy from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $205.40.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $191.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.65. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $209.99.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.08 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian Grass sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $888,118.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,200,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,848,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock worth $2,541,577 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HELE. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 33,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,197,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.