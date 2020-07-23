Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
HELE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CL King lifted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Helen of Troy from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Helen of Troy from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $205.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $191.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.65. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $209.99.
In other news, CFO Brian Grass sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $888,118.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,200,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,848,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock worth $2,541,577 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HELE. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 33,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,197,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
