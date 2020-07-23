HEAT Price Up 48.3% Over Last Week (HEAT)

HEAT (CURRENCY:HEAT) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One HEAT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HEAT has traded up 48.3% against the US dollar. HEAT has a market capitalization of $996,687.40 and approximately $7.00 worth of HEAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.93 or 0.01922271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00083952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00191726 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00032312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001055 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About HEAT

HEAT (CRYPTO:HEAT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 9th, 2016. HEAT’s total supply is 45,832,099 coins. HEAT’s official Twitter account is @heatcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEAT is /r/heatledger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEAT is heatledger.com

Buying and Selling HEAT

HEAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

