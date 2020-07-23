Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was downgraded by Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HCSG. Benchmark cut Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Northland Securities started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $26.12 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.74.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $452.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.41 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 39,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

