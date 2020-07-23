Head to Head Review: Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) and Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NYSE:RUTH)

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) and Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Arcos Dorados and Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcos Dorados 0.54% 4.29% 0.65% Ruth’s Hospitality Group 5.36% 35.35% 6.41%

This table compares Arcos Dorados and Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcos Dorados $2.96 billion 0.34 $79.90 million $0.39 12.59 Ruth’s Hospitality Group $468.03 million 0.44 $42.21 million $1.43 5.03

Arcos Dorados has higher revenue and earnings than Ruth’s Hospitality Group. Ruth’s Hospitality Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arcos Dorados, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Arcos Dorados and Ruth’s Hospitality Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcos Dorados 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ruth’s Hospitality Group 0 4 2 0 2.33

Arcos Dorados currently has a consensus price target of $5.83, indicating a potential upside of 18.81%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus price target of $11.55, indicating a potential upside of 60.42%. Given Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ruth’s Hospitality Group is more favorable than Arcos Dorados.

Volatility & Risk

Arcos Dorados has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Arcos Dorados pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Arcos Dorados pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ruth’s Hospitality Group pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Arcos Dorados has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Ruth’s Hospitality Group has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Ruth’s Hospitality Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.0% of Arcos Dorados shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ruth’s Hospitality Group beats Arcos Dorados on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. As of March 27, 2019, the company operated or franchised approximately 2,200 McDonald's-branded restaurants in Latin America. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. As of February 22, 2019, the company had approximately 150 company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants worldwide. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

