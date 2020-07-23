Head to Head Contrast: NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) vs. CorVel (NYSE:CRVL)

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) and NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.5% of CorVel shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.4% of CorVel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CorVel and NYSE:SLQT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorVel $592.22 million 2.37 $47.38 million N/A N/A NYSE:SLQT $337.47 million 10.31 $72.58 million N/A N/A

NYSE:SLQT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CorVel.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CorVel and NYSE:SLQT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorVel 0 0 0 0 N/A NYSE:SLQT 0 2 8 0 2.80

NYSE:SLQT has a consensus target price of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 45.67%. Given NYSE:SLQT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NYSE:SLQT is more favorable than CorVel.

Profitability

This table compares CorVel and NYSE:SLQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorVel 8.00% 24.06% 11.19% NYSE:SLQT N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CorVel beats NYSE:SLQT on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk. The company offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement services, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy services, directed care services, medicare solutions, clearinghouse services, independent medical examinations, and inpatient medical bill review. It also provides a range of patient management services comprising claims management, case management, 24/7 nurse triage, utilization management, vocational rehabilitation, life care planning, disability management, liability claims management, and auto claims management services. CorVel Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Irvine, California.

About NYSE:SLQT

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc.

