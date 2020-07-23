HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HDB. Sanford C. Bernstein cut HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of HDB opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $94.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 44,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 318.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 17,178 shares during the period. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

