HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HDB. Sanford C. Bernstein cut HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.
Shares of HDB opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $94.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.65.
About HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.
