HC Wainwright Raises Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Price Target to C$0.40

Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of ASND stock opened at C$0.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Ascendant Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53.

Get Ascendant Resources alerts:

Ascendant Resources Company Profile

Ascendant Resources Inc explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. It primarily has 100% interests in the El Mochito zinc, silver, and lead mine located in west central Honduras. The company was formerly known as Morumbi Resources Inc and changed its name to Ascendant Resources Inc in December 2016.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.