HC Wainwright Raises Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Price Target to C$0.40

Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of ASND stock opened at C$0.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Ascendant Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53.
Ascendant Resources Company Profile
