HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. H.B. Fuller adhesives products used in manufacturing common consumer and industrial goods, including food and beverage containers, disposable diapers, windows, doors, flooring, appliances, sportswear, footwear, multi-wall bags, water filtration products, insulation, textiles, automotives, solar energy systems and electronics. H.B. Fuller also provides customers with technical support and unique solutions designed to address their specific needs. H.B. Fuller has established a variety of product offerings for residential construction markets, such as tile-setting adhesives, grout, sealants and related products. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of HB Fuller from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of HB Fuller from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

FUL opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average is $39.81. HB Fuller has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $52.40.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HB Fuller will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $317,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,376.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,041 shares of company stock worth $1,022,269. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in HB Fuller by 157.2% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 96,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 58,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HB Fuller by 41.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after buying an additional 159,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in HB Fuller by 44.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 68,437 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in HB Fuller by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 364,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after buying an additional 18,701 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in HB Fuller during the first quarter worth $564,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

