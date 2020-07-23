Haywood Securities Increases Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$7.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Haywood Securities from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 47.99% from the company’s current price.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. CIBC raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.57.

HBM opened at C$4.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$1.66 and a 12-month high of C$7.04.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$329.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$365.64 million. On average, analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

